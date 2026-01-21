Left Menu

Bank of India Achieves Robust Profit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of India reported a 7.5% growth in net profit, reaching Rs 2,705 crore for Q3 FY26. The bank's total income increased to Rs 21,205 crore, while its gross non-performing assets improved significantly. Shares of BoI closed lower on the market despite the strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:06 IST
Bank of India Achieves Robust Profit Growth in Q3 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of India has announced a notable 7.5% rise in its net profit, amounting to Rs 2,705 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This increase marks a significant improvement from the Rs 2,517 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During this period, the bank's total income saw a growth, rising to Rs 21,205 crore as compared to Rs 19,957 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Such financial progress highlights a positive trajectory for the public sector bank amidst challenging market conditions.

Furthermore, in a promising development, the Bank of India reported a reduction in its gross non-performing assets, which fell to 2.26% of gross loans in Q3 of FY26. This marks a substantial improvement from the 3.69% recorded in the year-ago period. Despite these achievements, BoI shares fell by 1.32%, ending at Rs 157.55 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

 India
2
EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, reports AP.

EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, rep...

 Global
3
Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

 Global
4
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026