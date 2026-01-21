Bank of India Achieves Robust Profit Growth in Q3 FY26
Bank of India reported a 7.5% growth in net profit, reaching Rs 2,705 crore for Q3 FY26. The bank's total income increased to Rs 21,205 crore, while its gross non-performing assets improved significantly. Shares of BoI closed lower on the market despite the strong financial performance.
The Bank of India has announced a notable 7.5% rise in its net profit, amounting to Rs 2,705 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This increase marks a significant improvement from the Rs 2,517 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
During this period, the bank's total income saw a growth, rising to Rs 21,205 crore as compared to Rs 19,957 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Such financial progress highlights a positive trajectory for the public sector bank amidst challenging market conditions.
Furthermore, in a promising development, the Bank of India reported a reduction in its gross non-performing assets, which fell to 2.26% of gross loans in Q3 of FY26. This marks a substantial improvement from the 3.69% recorded in the year-ago period. Despite these achievements, BoI shares fell by 1.32%, ending at Rs 157.55 on the BSE.
