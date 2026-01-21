Amit Shah's Strategic Mission: Assam and Bengal in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a pivotal two-day tour of Assam and West Bengal. The visit aims to scrutinize and boost the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral strategies ahead of upcoming assembly polls. Commencing his journey on January 29 in Dibrugarh, Shah plans to engage in strategic discussions with senior party figures.

On January 30, Shah's itinerary includes crucial meetings in Guwahati and a transition to West Bengal. These gatherings focus on assessing the BJP's organizational and campaign plans. By evaluating both state-specific strategies and broader electoral tactics, the party hopes to enhance its competitive edge.

This initiative is part of the BJP's broader push to amplify election readiness and inter-party coordination across important states. Previously, Shah highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's potential in Kerala, referencing electoral history to predict significant future gains for the BJP in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)