Modi Highlights BJP’s Vision for Kerala at NDA Rally
At an NDA rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi, urging Kerala to shift from LDF-UDF politics towards the BJP for enhanced development, emphasizing his party's commitment to AI and technology, and addressed India's proactive response to the West Asia crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally of the BJP-led NDA on Wednesday, criticizing him for being unaware of the development in the country. Modi accused the Congress of politicizing the West Asia crisis while praising the Gulf nations for their support of Indians.
Modi urged the people of Kerala to break the state's pattern of rotating between LDF and UDF governments. He proposed giving the BJP a chance to lead Kerala, promising stability and progress under "Modi's guarantees." Modi highlighted the BJP's recent electoral successes as a sign of shifting political tides in the state.
The Prime Minister outlined BJP's vision to transform Kerala into a hub for AI and future technologies and reiterated commitment to aiding Indians caught in the West Asia turmoil. He accused the Congress of politicizing international crises and affirmed the central government's measures to protect its citizens abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
