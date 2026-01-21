Left Menu

Tragedy in the Line of Duty: Ukrenergo Executive Dies Amid Repair Crisis

Oleksiy Brekht, a senior executive at Ukrenergo, died while overseeing repairs at a facility hit by a Russian strike. Local reports suggest an electric shock at a substation caused his death. Brekht, who briefly headed the company, died making efforts to restore power amid Ukraine's grid crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Tragedy struck Ukraine's state grid operator, Ukrenergo, as senior executive Oleksiy Brekht passed away while supervising critical repairs at one of the facilities hit by a recent Russian strike. The company, announcing on Wednesday, described his demise as a 'tragic death,' withholding specific details about the incident.

Local media Evropeiska Pravda cited unnamed sources indicating Brekht's death resulted from an electric shock sustained at a substation. According to a statement from Ukrenergo, Brekht was committed to quickly restoring electricity to the people, further expressing that tragedy befell him in a place where he was determined to make a difference.

Brekht, aged 47, had temporarily served as the head of Ukrenergo. His death comes as Ukrainian electrical engineers continue to work tirelessly under perilous conditions, responding to frequent outages caused by intensified Russian attacks and extreme winter weather, which have left many citizens without essential power and heating for extended periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

