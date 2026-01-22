Parliament Leaders to Strategize Ahead of Crucial Budget Session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju is set to host an all-party meeting with floor leaders of both parliamentary houses on January 27. This meeting comes ahead of the forthcoming Budget Session, which is anticipated to involve discussions on key national issues and legislative business poised to go before the houses.

The Budget Session will begin on January 28 and is scheduled until April 2, with a break in between. The session's two phases span from January 28 to February 13, and March 9 to April 2, encompassing a total of 30 sittings. The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be unveiled on February 1, with the session's formal commencement marked by President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint parliamentary members.

In preparation for the Budget, the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday reiterated the prior announcement of revised customs duty rates. Aiming to bolster India's stance as a global electronics hub, the Finance Ministry had previously increased the Basic Customs Duty on flat panel displays, while reducing duties on open cells and key components to encourage domestic manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)