U.S. Expands Military Presence in Romania Amid Middle East Tensions

Romania's defence council approved a U.S. request to boost troop levels and use air bases in the country for military operations in Iran and the Middle East. The agreement allows for temporary troop deployments, refuelling planes, and installation of defensive technologies amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's top defence body approved a request from the United States to increase its military presence and use of air bases for operations in Iran and the Middle East. This move comes as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Following the Supreme Council of National Defence meeting, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced the decision, highlighting the strategic importance of the agreement.

The deal permits the temporary deployment of U.S. troops, refuelling planes, and installation of defensive technologies such as satellite communication equipment, underscoring Romania's pivotal role in NATO strategies.

