U.S. Expands Military Presence in Romania Amid Middle East Tensions

Romania's top defence body approved a request from the United States to increase its military presence and use of air bases for operations in Iran and the Middle East. This move comes as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Following the Supreme Council of National Defence meeting, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced the decision, highlighting the strategic importance of the agreement.

The deal permits the temporary deployment of U.S. troops, refuelling planes, and installation of defensive technologies such as satellite communication equipment, underscoring Romania's pivotal role in NATO strategies.