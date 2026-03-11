Left Menu

Surge in U.S. Consumer Prices Amidst Middle East Conflict

U.S. consumer prices rose in February driven by increased gasoline costs due to tensions in the Middle East. The Consumer Price Index climbed 0.3%, influenced by soaring oil prices. Core inflation was moderated by declining used vehicle prices. The Federal Reserve is unlikely to alter interest rates next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST
Surge in U.S. Consumer Prices Amidst Middle East Conflict
Consumer prices in the United States saw an uptick in February, primarily fueled by a rise in gasoline costs as conflict in the Middle East escalated. This conflict has significantly increased oil prices, which in turn is expected to spur further inflation in the coming months.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.3% in February, building on a 0.2% rise from the previous month. This rise was in line with economists' expectations. Gasoline prices, which had previously declined, surged by more than 18% due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, according to data from AAA.

Despite some moderation in the core inflation gauge, attributed to factors such as declining used car prices, analysts suggest the effects may not be seen in other inflation indices. Additionally, President Trump has introduced new tariffs, further influencing economic projections.

