India's Power Network Hits Record with Massive Expansion

India's electricity distribution network achieved a milestone by crossing five lakh circuit kilometres, enhancing its capacity to support high-voltage energy and the integration of renewable sources. This growth aligns with India's vision for a unified national grid and supports the expansion of renewable energy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reached a new landmark in its electricity distribution network, surpassing five lakh circuit kilometers. This significant achievement enhances the network's capability to handle high-voltage energy and support the growth of renewable energy sources, according to a statement from the power ministry on Thursday.

The milestone was achieved on January 14 with the successful commissioning of a 628-ckm transmission line connecting Bhadla II and Sikar II substation. This development aims to facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy, specifically from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone.

Since April 2014, India's transmission network has expanded by 71.6%, with the addition of 2.09 lakh ckm of transmission lines. The country's inter-regional power transfer capacity now stands at 1,20,340 MW, contributing to the 'One Nation – One Grid – One Frequency' initiative. Future projects are expected to further enhance this capacity with 40,000 ckm of transmission lines in the pipeline, propelling India towards 500 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030.

