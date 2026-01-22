Scrap Dealer's Heist: Unraveling a Bold Rs 40 Lakh Robbery in Delhi

A shocking armed robbery unfolded in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, with four men, including a scrap dealer, swiftly apprehended by the police.

Amit Aggarwal, the alleged mastermind, is accused of orchestrating the heist amid financial distress, previously having run into legal trouble with a GST fraud case.

The Delhi police have successfully recovered the looted Rs 40 lakh and are investigating further to uncover any additional criminal links among the accused.

