Scrap Dealer's Heist: Unraveling a Bold Rs 40 Lakh Robbery in Delhi
Four men, including a scrap dealer, were arrested for an armed robbery worth Rs 40 lakh in Delhi. The alleged mastermind, Amit Aggarwal, orchestrated the heist due to financial issues. Police recovered the stolen money and are probing further connections to other crimes.
22-01-2026
India
- India
A shocking armed robbery unfolded in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, with four men, including a scrap dealer, swiftly apprehended by the police.
Amit Aggarwal, the alleged mastermind, is accused of orchestrating the heist amid financial distress, previously having run into legal trouble with a GST fraud case.
The Delhi police have successfully recovered the looted Rs 40 lakh and are investigating further to uncover any additional criminal links among the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)