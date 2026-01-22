Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Builders Arrested After Waterlogged Pit Claims Life

Two builders were arrested by Noida police for their alleged role in a software engineer's death after his car drowned in a waterlogged trench. The incident has sparked public outrage and an investigation by the Special Investigation Team is underway to ascertain accountability.

Updated: 22-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim development, Noida police have arrested two builders in connection with the tragic death of a 27-year-old software engineer. The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned after his car plunged into a waterlogged trench near a construction site in Sector 150.

The arrested builders, identified as Ravi Bansal from Faridabad and Sachin Karnwal from Ghaziabad, are linked with real estate developer Lotus Greens. The specific roles of the accused at Lotus Greens remain unconfirmed, but they face serious charges under several sections, including negligent homicide.

The incident has drawn considerable public ire and prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team by the Uttar Pradesh government to thoroughly probe the negligence allegations directed at the developers and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

