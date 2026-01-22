Karnataka Government's Directive on Prompt Communication
The Karnataka government mandates officers to promptly respond to legislators regarding public grievances. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh issued a circular instructing officials to answer or return missed communications. This move follows concerns raised by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti about inadequate responses from officials to public representatives.
The Karnataka government has taken decisive action to ensure that public grievances are addressed in a timely manner. In response to mounting complaints that some officers were not properly engaging with legislators, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has issued a clear directive.
According to the circular, officials are now required to promptly respond to communications from Members of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, and Parliament. This mandate comes on the heels of a December 16, 2025, letter from Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti highlighting issues regarding non-responsiveness to legislators' calls for addressing public concerns.
The new guidelines emphasize that if officers are engaged in urgent work, they must return calls as soon as possible to discuss the issues presented. The circular also instructs officers to inform their personal staff of these requirements to ensure full compliance and better communication with public representatives.
