Left Menu

BCB Reiterates Demand for Sri Lanka World Cup Venue Amid India Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to request again that the ICC allow them to play their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns in India. Political tensions between Bangladesh and India have affected cricket relations, leading to Bangladesh banning IPL broadcasts in retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:58 IST
BCB Reiterates Demand for Sri Lanka World Cup Venue Amid India Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is firm on its decision to opt out of the Twenty20 World Cup matches in India, citing safety concerns amid political tensions between the two nations. The BCB has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka.

In a meeting attended by top Bangladesh cricket officials, players, and the interim government's sports adviser, the board reiterated its stance. They highlighted the risk to players and fans, with BCB Chief Aminul Islam emphasizing the potential audience loss of 200 million if Bangladesh is excluded.

Despite an ICC ruling that security is assured, Bangladesh remains steadfast, reflecting broader political strains as seen when player Mustafizur Rahman was sidelined from the IPL, sparking an IPL broadcast ban in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India
3
Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026