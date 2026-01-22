BCB Reiterates Demand for Sri Lanka World Cup Venue Amid India Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is firm on its decision to opt out of the Twenty20 World Cup matches in India, citing safety concerns amid political tensions between the two nations. The BCB has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka.

In a meeting attended by top Bangladesh cricket officials, players, and the interim government's sports adviser, the board reiterated its stance. They highlighted the risk to players and fans, with BCB Chief Aminul Islam emphasizing the potential audience loss of 200 million if Bangladesh is excluded.

Despite an ICC ruling that security is assured, Bangladesh remains steadfast, reflecting broader political strains as seen when player Mustafizur Rahman was sidelined from the IPL, sparking an IPL broadcast ban in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)