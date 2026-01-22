Glitch Forces Shutdown of World’s Largest Nuclear Reactor After Restart
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan shut down its No. 6 reactor due to a glitch shortly after a restart post-2011 Fukushima disaster. TEPCO reported no safety issues but halted operations to investigate the malfunction, delaying its expected power contribution to the region.
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan experienced a setback as the No. 6 reactor, recently restarted after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, was shut down again due to a technical glitch. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) assured that there were no safety threats associated with this malfunction.
Plant chief Takeyuki Inagaki emphasized the importance of safety and announced the decision to suspend operations after an alarm was triggered when 52 out of 205 control rods were removed. He highlighted the need to thoroughly examine the equipment before considering a restart.
Since the Fukushima incident, Japan has accelerated nuclear power usage to meet rising electricity demands. Although fourteen reactors have been restarted nationwide, this incident with the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the world's largest, underscores the ongoing challenges faced by TEPCO.
