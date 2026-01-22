Trump Manages Venezuelan Oil Funds Directly
U.S. President Donald Trump is personally overseeing the distribution of proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales, according to Semafor. The funds will be transferred to Venezuela as a reward for its cooperation with the U.S., but Reuters could not independently confirm this report.
President Donald Trump is taking a direct role in managing the profits from Venezuelan oil sales, as reported by online news outlet Semafor on Thursday. An official from the administration confirmed that all revenues from the initial oil transaction would go to Venezuela.
The decision to transfer funds comes as a result of Venezuela's current government working closely with the United States. The administration's choice to fund Venezuela signifies an improved diplomatic relationship between the two nations.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in the Semafor report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
