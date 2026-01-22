Left Menu

CISF Proposes First Southern Regional Sports Excellence Centre

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed a Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu's Thakkolam to enhance sports infrastructure, focusing on badminton, fencing, cycling, and tennis. Announced by Director General Praveer Ranjan, this initiative will significantly bolster India's sports landscape and develop athletes from early stages.

CISF Proposes First Southern Regional Sports Excellence Centre
Official logo of Central Industrial Security Force (Photo/@CISFHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) plans to launch its inaugural specialized Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu's Thakkolam, dedicated to advancing sports infrastructure, particularly in badminton, fencing, cycling, and tennis. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote excellence in sports across the southern region of India.

Announced by CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan during a passing-out ceremony at Deoli RTC, the new centre aims to provide world-class training facilities. This strategic move supports the Ministry of Home Affairs' mandate to strengthen sports participation and facilities, facilitating wider engagement in competitive sports.

The program aligns with national goals to identify and nurture athletic talent, enhancing long-term ambitions in sporting achievements. Of the latest cohort of 324 newly trained sports personnel, a significant number have already claimed medals at international and national levels, demonstrating the potential impact of enhanced training infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

