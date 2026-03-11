Left Menu

South Africa Deploys Army to Tackle Organized Crime

The South African government has deployed soldiers in Johannesburg to combat gang violence and illegal mining. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move as a response to a surge in organized crime, which he deemed a threat to democracy and economic development.

Johannesburg | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:02 IST
  • South Africa

In a significant move to curb organized crime, South Africa deployed soldiers in Johannesburg on Wednesday. This deployment follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement to use the army in several provinces to support police efforts against gang violence and illegal mining.

Soldiers were seen in the Johannesburg suburb of Riverlea, marking the first major deployment of its kind since Ramaphosa highlighted organized crime as the foremost threat to national democracy and economic growth. The deployment involves 550 soldiers, initially operating until the end of April, with potential to extend over a year in other areas.

The decision, largely embraced by the public, underscores ongoing issues with gang violence and illegal mining. The move, however, has been criticized by some political entities as an implicit acknowledgment of the police force's struggle to manage rising crime rates in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

