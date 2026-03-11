Kashmir's Unseasonal Snowfall: Ending the Long Dry Spell
Kashmir experienced unseasonal snowfall in higher regions and rain in the valley plains, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell. This season recorded significant rainfall deficits, with December through February showing departures from normal precipitation levels. Uncharacteristically warm February temperatures were also noted.
Kashmir's higher reaches, including Keran, Macchil, and Gurez, witnessed snowfall while the Valley plains experienced moderate rain for a second consecutive day, officials reported. This weather event marked the conclusion of a persistent dry spell in the Union Territory.
The rainfall recorded this winter season, extending from December to February, significantly deviated from normal levels. With only 100.6 mm of precipitation against an expected 284.9 mm, the region saw a 65% departure from seasonal norms. December's rainfall was particularly short, with a 78% deficit.
February not only recorded minimal precipitation but also unusually high temperatures, with Srinagar's daytime averages reaching unprecedented levels. The meteorological department forecasts generally cloudy conditions with possible moderate snow in higher reaches over the next day.
