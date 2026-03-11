Oil Volatility Shakes Global Markets Amid Middle East Tensions

Global markets were unsettled on Wednesday following fluctuations in oil prices and conflicting signals from the U.S.-Israeli stance on Iran. The concerns about inflationary pressures and economic growth were further exacerbated by reports from the Financial Times about JPMorgan Chase marking down loans and tightening private-credit sector lending.

Brent crude futures experienced a nearly 2% increase, echoing muted movements compared to the drastic shifts witnessed at the beginning of the week. The International Energy Agency is considering historic releases of reserves to curb rising oil prices, with G7 energy ministers supporting stockpile use.

The dollar has emerged as a preferred safe haven amid the conflict as investors navigate risks. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the need to control inflation, while evolving dynamics in the energy and credit sectors prompt strategic adjustments by financial institutions.

