UK's Hyperscale Data Centre Faces Legal Challenge Over Climate Concerns

Britain's approval of a hyperscale data centre near London is under scrutiny as campaigners have been granted permission for a legal challenge over its potential climate impact. Non-profit organizations argue the project failed to consider the immense electricity demand, amid the rising interest in generative AI.

In a landmark decision, Britain's approval of a hyperscale data centre near London faces a legal challenge over environmental concerns. Campaigners have been granted the right to contest the government-approved project, as it allegedly failed to properly consider its significant electricity use's impact on climate change.

Environmental groups Foxglove and Global Action Plan argue that the 90MW data centre, approved after refusal by local authorities, will exacerbate climate issues due to the enormous energy requirements driven by the surge in global data demand post-ChatGPT's release. They claim ministers overlooked the heightened power needs vital for the data centre's operations.

The Ministry of Housing, Community and Local Government (MHCLG) acknowledges flaws in the permission process related to climate mitigation measures, prompting London's High Court to allow a full hearing later this year. This challenge marks the first of its kind against a hyperscale data centre in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

