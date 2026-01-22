Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: AAP Launches Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled a groundbreaking health initiative in Punjab, dubbed the 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna.' Spearheaded by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the scheme promises health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh annually for three crore Punjabis from 65 lakh families.

During an inaugural speech, Kejriwal declared the scheme as a fulfillment of the party's electoral commitment to deliver free healthcare. 'We had pledged free health treatment for all during our campaign,' he emphasized, noting the establishment of nearly 1,000 Mohalla clinics and plans for 2,500 village clinics as part of AAP's long-term vision.

Amid political hostilities, Kejriwal criticized opposition parties for prioritizing power over public welfare. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lauded the move as a 'revolutionary step,' setting a precedent as the first state offering Rs 10 lakh health coverage, highlighting AAP's dedication to healthcare advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)