Left Menu

Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: AAP Launches Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna' in Punjab, offering up to Rs 10 lakh health insurance annually to approximately three crore residents. The scheme fulfills electoral promises of free healthcare, while aiming to enhance financial security for families during medical emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:57 IST
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: AAP Launches Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled a groundbreaking health initiative in Punjab, dubbed the 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna.' Spearheaded by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the scheme promises health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh annually for three crore Punjabis from 65 lakh families.

During an inaugural speech, Kejriwal declared the scheme as a fulfillment of the party's electoral commitment to deliver free healthcare. 'We had pledged free health treatment for all during our campaign,' he emphasized, noting the establishment of nearly 1,000 Mohalla clinics and plans for 2,500 village clinics as part of AAP's long-term vision.

Amid political hostilities, Kejriwal criticized opposition parties for prioritizing power over public welfare. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lauded the move as a 'revolutionary step,' setting a precedent as the first state offering Rs 10 lakh health coverage, highlighting AAP's dedication to healthcare advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026