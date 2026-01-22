Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

The Trump administration has canceled solar projects in Puerto Rico worth millions, aggravating the island's struggle with persistent power outages and a deteriorating electric grid. These projects were designed to benefit 30,000 low-income families in rural areas as part of an ongoing but faltering transition to renewable energy.

In a message obtained by The Associated Press, the U.S. Energy Department expressed concerns that the previous governor's push for 100% renewable energy compromised grid reliability. They argue that the proliferation of rooftop solar has introduced fluctuations, rendering the grid unstable. However, supporters of solar energy, like Javier Rúa Jovet from Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association, contest these claims.

Cancellations include three programs aimed at installing solar and battery systems in low-income and medically-needy homes. Instead, the administration plans to redirect up to $350 million from private distributed solar systems to enhance power generation in Puerto Rico, further complicating the territory's efforts to recover from Hurricane Maria.

(With inputs from agencies.)