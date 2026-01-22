Zelenskiy's Call for European Courage: Uniting Against New Global Threats
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders to unite and exhibit more courage to become a formidable global force. Addressing issues like Russian oil and geopolitical shifts, he emphasized the need for decisive actions to strengthen Europe's position on the world stage.
In a fervent address at Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on European leaders to show greater courage and unity to bolster their global standing. He criticized Europe's fragmented approach and emphasized the need for collective action and strength to confront global challenges.
Zelenskiy sharply pointed out the inconsistency in Europe's response to external threats, specifically highlighting the continued transport of Russian oil which he argued destabilizes the region. He questioned why Europe is not taking the same decisive actions as the U.S. in impeding these operations.
The Ukrainian leader also touched on geopolitical concerns regarding Greenland, urging European countries to reassess their strategies and collaborate closely with allies to send clear messages to adversaries like Russia and China. Zelenskiy called for immediate action to prevent Europe from lagging behind in global affairs.
