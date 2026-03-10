Global Powers Unite for Oil Market Stability

In a move to stabilize the fluctuating oil market, finance ministers globally are joining hands, as disclosed by French finance minister Roland Lescure on Tuesday. The United States is among the nations prepared to take action.

Energy ministers from G7 countries, including France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the U.S., Canada, and Britain, have proactively sought interventions by requesting the International Energy Agency to propose scenarios for a potential release of oil reserves.

Lescure emphasized readiness for action, noting that any decision on releasing emergency oil stockpiles would rely on deliberations by the IEA's governing board, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)