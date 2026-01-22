Greenland Decision Boosts UK Markets Amid Optimism

The UK markets experienced a positive close on Thursday, influenced by President Donald Trump's moderated position regarding Greenland, which alleviated fears of a trade war. This development helped the FTSE 250 to climb 1.3%, reaching a zenith unseen in three years.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 registered a minor 0.1% gain, riding on the waves of optimism concerning potential peace discussions in Ukraine and encouraging earnings reports from several domestic companies. Specifically, Computacenter's positive profit outlook and Senior's uplifted annual forecast buoyed investor sentiment.

However, the day was not without its setbacks. Energy shares dipped following a decline in crude oil prices, although precious metal miners lent support as gold prices increased. In a related development, President Trump backed away from previous threats of tariffs and military involvement in Greenland, thus calming global markets.