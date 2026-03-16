Kremlin Rebuts Media Claims on Ukraine Peace Process

The Kremlin dismissed a Financial Times report claimng that U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on Iran was leading to a waning interest in the Ukraine peace process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov countered the media's narrative, citing Trump's repeated mentions of Ukraine as evidence of ongoing commitment.

Despite expressing frustrations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump continues to press for a peace deal. Russia remains open to negotiations, though details of future talks are uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)