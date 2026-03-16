Kremlin Rebuts Media Claims on Ukraine Peace Process
The Kremlin has dismissed reports suggesting the Ukraine peace process is stalling due to U.S. President Trump's shifting focus to Iran. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Trump's statements indicate ongoing interest in Ukraine. However, Trump has shown frustration with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy during recent discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST
The Kremlin dismissed a Financial Times report claimng that U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on Iran was leading to a waning interest in the Ukraine peace process.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov countered the media's narrative, citing Trump's repeated mentions of Ukraine as evidence of ongoing commitment.
Despite expressing frustrations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump continues to press for a peace deal. Russia remains open to negotiations, though details of future talks are uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)