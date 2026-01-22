Controversial Acquittal: Sajjan Kumar Freed in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

In a contentious verdict, the Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, leading to criticism from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon. Kahlon expressed disappointment over what he described as a 'lenient' decision.

Despite multiple eyewitnesses testifying to Kumar's involvement in the violence, the court discharged him of murder charges related to the incidents in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, citing lack of evidence. The judgment has stirred a debate on legal accountability and justice for the riot victims. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh presided over the case initiated by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the central government.

Sajjan Kumar has consistently denied the allegations, stating he was not present at the riots. The court's decision to acquit him of charges, including murder, has raised questions regarding the judicial process and its implications for the victims seeking justice decades later. Further details of the judgment are awaited as tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)