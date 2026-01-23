Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner late Thursday night in Moscow. The focus of their conversation was a strategic plan to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting took place shortly before midnight and signified the proximity of a potential deal, as previously indicated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Witkoff revealed that negotiations had reached a pivotal moment with just one issue left to be resolved, heightening the anticipation of a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)