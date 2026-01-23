Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner late Thursday to discuss a plan to end the Ukraine war. The meeting in Moscow followed U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that negotiations were near completion, with only one issue remaining.
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner late Thursday night in Moscow. The focus of their conversation was a strategic plan to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The meeting took place shortly before midnight and signified the proximity of a potential deal, as previously indicated by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Witkoff revealed that negotiations had reached a pivotal moment with just one issue left to be resolved, heightening the anticipation of a peaceful resolution.
