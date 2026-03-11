Government measures have led to a 25 per cent rise in LPG production, says Oil Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Government measures have led to a 25 per cent rise in LPG production, says Oil Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Misinformed Tweet Sparks Energy Sector Alarm
Turbulence in the Middle Eastern Energy Sector: Stakes High for Indian OMCs and GAIL
Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks Boosted by Energy Sector Surge
Energy Sector Strained: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Oil & Gas Supply
Gas Conflict: Russian Attacks Threaten Ukraine's Energy Sector