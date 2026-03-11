Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: Rising Death Tolls

The conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has led to significant bloodshed across the Middle East since the assaults on February 28. The escalating strife has quickly entangled various Gulf states, Lebanon, and other regions, contributing to a mounting death toll.

As of March 11, Iran reports over 1,270 fatalities, including those killed in a deadly Israeli strike on Tehran. Lebanon has faced devastating impacts with at least 594 killed, including many children. Iraq has reported 16 deaths, one of which includes a high-profile commander from an Iran-backed faction.

Meanwhile, Israel has recorded 12 casualties from Iranian missile strikes. The United States confirms seven service members killed in operations against Iran, while other nations like Syria, UAE, and Saudi Arabia report additional losses as tensions continue to rise across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)