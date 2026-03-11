Left Menu

IEA's Historic Oil Release to Tackle Soaring Crude Prices Amid Conflict

The International Energy Agency (IEA) plans to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest in its history, to curb rising prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The move, backed by G7 leaders and major contributors, aims to stabilize global markets by utilizing strategic reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:32 IST
IEA's Historic Oil Release to Tackle Soaring Crude Prices Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to announce an unprecedented release of 400 million barrels of oil to address escalating crude prices amid the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. This move marks the largest action in IEA's history, aimed at stabilizing the global market.

Ahead of an impending meeting of G7 leaders chaired by France, the agency plans to unveil its strategy. While Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche confirmed her country's participation, major contributors like the U.S. and Japan are expected to lead the effort. Japan has already initiated measures to release its reserves.

French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over the G7 leaders' meeting, where energy ministers have shown support for proactive strategies. Despite no immediate shortages, surging oil prices necessitate coordinated action. However, further discussions are needed to finalize details of the release.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026