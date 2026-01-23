Markets Brace for Greenland Drama Aftermath: Focus on U.S.-EU Relations
The Bank of Japan manages to stabilize the yen, fueling anticipation of rate hikes. Amid U.S. investment decline due to Greenland issues, Trump claims a NATO deal grants U.S. Greenland access. European leaders aim for restored EU-U.S. trade but remain cautious. Intel's struggles hint at chip industry disruptions.
The Bank of Japan's efforts stabilized the yen in the Asian markets, prompting expectations of potential rate hikes this year. The first hike is anticipated as early as April, following modest inflation forecast adjustments.
Post-Greenland drama, U.S. investment prospects seem dimmer, with international investors maintaining a $27.6 trillion net long U.S. position. This scenario offers significant leeway for profit-taking and reallocation.
President Trump's claim of U.S. access to Greenland in a NATO deal has rejuvenated EU-U.S. trade hopes, but European leaders remain wary of future tensions. Meanwhile, Intel's challenges highlight potential stress in the chip supply sector.
