Markets Brace for Greenland Drama Aftermath: Focus on U.S.-EU Relations

The Bank of Japan's efforts stabilized the yen in the Asian markets, prompting expectations of potential rate hikes this year. The first hike is anticipated as early as April, following modest inflation forecast adjustments.

Post-Greenland drama, U.S. investment prospects seem dimmer, with international investors maintaining a $27.6 trillion net long U.S. position. This scenario offers significant leeway for profit-taking and reallocation.

President Trump's claim of U.S. access to Greenland in a NATO deal has rejuvenated EU-U.S. trade hopes, but European leaders remain wary of future tensions. Meanwhile, Intel's challenges highlight potential stress in the chip supply sector.