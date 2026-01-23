Yen's Struggle: Geopolitics and Monetary Policies Weigh Heavy
The Japanese yen struggled following the Bank of Japan's decision to hold rates steady, despite last month's rate increase to a 30-year high. The yen's weakness raises concerns about possible intervention by Tokyo. Geopolitical tensions and shifting policies add pressure, affecting currency markets worldwide.
The Japanese yen continues to face challenges, as the Bank of Japan maintained its steady rate position, disappointing traders hoping for stronger action to support the currency.
A recent rate increase did little to revive the yen, which remains under pressure amid geopolitical tensions and a volatile economic landscape.
Experts now turn their attention to future comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and policymakers, seeking clues on future monetary strategies in a currency market already rattled by global uncertainties.
