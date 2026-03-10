Hotel Industry Struggles Amid LPG Shortage: Urgent Intervention Sought
The Tamil Nadu Merchants' Association is seeking government support to address the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders affecting hotels and religious institutions, amid the West Asia conflict. Urgent measures include alternative cooking permissions and prioritization of LPG supply, aiming to alleviate the impact on vulnerable establishments.
The commercial LPG supply disruption due to the West Asia conflict has placed immense pressure on the hotel industry, prompting the Tamil Nadu Merchants' Association to seek urgent governmental assistance. State Vice-President G.R. Durairaj highlighted the dire situation, noting that many hotels have been forced to shut down.
Association President Vikramaraja has called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for help, focusing on securing commercial cylinders for struggling hotels. Durairaj also urged central and state governments to prioritize LPG supply to mosques, temples, and churches, which provide crucial mid-day meals to the underprivileged.
Amid safety regulations that limit firewood use, Durairaj suggested that local authorities permit "alternate firewood cooking" in designated areas. The Union Government's activation of the Essential Commodities Act underscores the urgency, directing increased LPG production for domestic use and stabilizing the supply chain to prevent further disruption.
