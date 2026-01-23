Suzlon Rises to the Top: Leading India's Renewable Charge

Pune, Maharashtra – Suzlon Group, a renewable energy leader from India, has made an impressive mark on the global stage by being ranked among the top 10 in Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list. This recognition was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Suzlon's remarkable inclusion as the only Indian company in the top 10 is due to its strategic integration of sustainability across its operations, from manufacturing to supply chain, combined with its disciplined execution of an ESG roadmap. The company's S144 turbine, noted as India's lowest carbon footprint wind turbine, is a testament to its sustainability initiatives.

Vice Chairman Girish Tanti highlighted Suzlon's goals of achieving Net Zero by 2040, Zero Waste to Landfill by 2028, and Water Neutrality by 2030. Globally, Suzlon sets an example with its renewable energy solutions as it continues to grow and innovate, transforming the energy sector while aligning with international sustainability standards.

