Delhi Court Acquits Accused in Delivery Executive Attack Case

A Delhi court has acquitted Sumit and Govinda, accused of attempting to murder a delivery executive. The court noted the prosecution's failure to provide convincing evidence and that the injured party could not identify the attackers. An absence of corroborative evidence led to their exoneration.

Delhi Court Acquits Accused in Delivery Executive Attack Case
A Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of attempting to murder a delivery executive in 2024, citing insufficient evidence as the rationale behind the verdict.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur noted the prosecution's inability to present compelling proof against Sumit and Govinda, who allegedly attacked delivery executive Raj with a knife and a screwdriver in October 2024.

The court observed that neither the complainant nor eyewitnesses could identify the attackers, leading to their exoneration. Despite severe injuries noted in medical reports, the lack of corroborative evidence meant the prosecution could not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

