Left Menu

Railway Partnership Boosts Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen

The Jammu division of Northern Railway and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation signed an MoU to employ retired soldiers, enhancing railway safety. The agreement hires 30 ex-servicemen as pointsmen, addressing staff shortages. The initiative highlights the dedication of railway staff in adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:32 IST
Railway Partnership Boosts Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railway's Jammu Division has partnered with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation to bolster employment prospects for ex-servicemen, leveraging their disciplined backgrounds for safer railway operations. This venture, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to recruit retired soldiers as pointsmen, addressing staff shortages and enhancing operational safety.

The move comes as a strategic decision to enhance the safety and security of rail operations by integrating experienced army personnel. The agreement will be effective from January 2026 to December 2028, recruiting 30 ex-servicemen initially. These efforts reflect a pattern observed in other railway divisions, which have successfully collaborated with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation for similar appointments.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager praised the staff in the Kashmir Valley for maintaining seamless operations despite harsh weather. Employees are actively clearing snow to prevent disruptions, ensuring continuous services and passenger safety amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

 India
2
EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

 India
3
Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

 Global
4
Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

Michigan Sues Big Oil for Renewables Standoff

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026