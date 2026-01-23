Railway Partnership Boosts Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen

The Northern Railway's Jammu Division has partnered with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation to bolster employment prospects for ex-servicemen, leveraging their disciplined backgrounds for safer railway operations. This venture, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to recruit retired soldiers as pointsmen, addressing staff shortages and enhancing operational safety.

The move comes as a strategic decision to enhance the safety and security of rail operations by integrating experienced army personnel. The agreement will be effective from January 2026 to December 2028, recruiting 30 ex-servicemen initially. These efforts reflect a pattern observed in other railway divisions, which have successfully collaborated with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation for similar appointments.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager praised the staff in the Kashmir Valley for maintaining seamless operations despite harsh weather. Employees are actively clearing snow to prevent disruptions, ensuring continuous services and passenger safety amid challenging conditions.

