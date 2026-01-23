Left Menu

Adani and Embraer Partner to Assemble Planes in India

Adani Aerospace and Brazil's Embraer are forming a partnership to assemble commercial aircraft in India, marking a significant win for the Indian aviation industry. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for regional jets, with a forecasted need for 500 aircraft over the next 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:34 IST
Adani and Embraer Partner to Assemble Planes in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development for the Indian aviation industry, Adani Aerospace and Brazil's Embraer are set to announce a partnership to assemble commercial aircraft in the country. This move represents a significant achievement for India, which has been pushing for domestic aircraft assembly amid a surge in airline orders.

Invitations for a 'historic' announcement were sent to the media, indicating that the details will be unveiled at India's civil aviation ministry. While Embraer has yet to comment, this collaboration could reshape India's aerospace landscape, currently dominated by Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

With almost 50 Embraer aircraft already operational in India, both companies foresee a burgeoning demand, especially for regional jets, predicting the need for 500 new planes in the 80- to 146-seat category over the next two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

 India
2
Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

 India
3
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
4
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026