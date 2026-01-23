Adani and Embraer Partner to Assemble Planes in India

In a major development for the Indian aviation industry, Adani Aerospace and Brazil's Embraer are set to announce a partnership to assemble commercial aircraft in the country. This move represents a significant achievement for India, which has been pushing for domestic aircraft assembly amid a surge in airline orders.

Invitations for a 'historic' announcement were sent to the media, indicating that the details will be unveiled at India's civil aviation ministry. While Embraer has yet to comment, this collaboration could reshape India's aerospace landscape, currently dominated by Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

With almost 50 Embraer aircraft already operational in India, both companies foresee a burgeoning demand, especially for regional jets, predicting the need for 500 new planes in the 80- to 146-seat category over the next two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)