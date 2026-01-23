Unrest in Uganda: Crackdown on Opposition Post-Election

In the wake of a contentious presidential election, Uganda has become a hotbed of political unrest, with military officials detaining 2,000 supporters of the opposition and reporting 30 fatalities.

The crackdown follows President Yoweri Museveni's re-election for a seventh term, a result contested by opposition leader Bobi Wine.

International bodies, including the United Nations, have raised concerns regarding the escalating violence and requested adherence to human rights laws.

