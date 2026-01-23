Left Menu

Unrest in Uganda: Crackdown on Opposition Post-Election

Uganda detains 2,000 opposition supporters and reports 30 deaths following a disputed election. Military chief Kainerugaba describes opposition members as terrorists, while opposition leader Bobi Wine alleges voter fraud and illegal detentions. The international community expresses concern over escalating violence and human rights violations.

23-01-2026
In the wake of a contentious presidential election, Uganda has become a hotbed of political unrest, with military officials detaining 2,000 supporters of the opposition and reporting 30 fatalities.

The crackdown follows President Yoweri Museveni's re-election for a seventh term, a result contested by opposition leader Bobi Wine.

International bodies, including the United Nations, have raised concerns regarding the escalating violence and requested adherence to human rights laws.

