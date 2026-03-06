Massive Boycott Looms as Power Workers Protest New Electricity Bill

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has announced a major boycott involving 2.7 million power sector employees set for March 10. This protest opposes the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, stirring discontent among workers.

The draft bill aims to alter the electricity distribution landscape by allowing multiple distributors to operate in the same region, sharing infrastructure. It also proposes cost-reflective tariffs while planning to eliminate cross-subsidies for industrial consumers over five years.

AIPEF's Chairman, Shailendra Dubey, highlighted concerns that stakeholder feedback was ignored, as the power ministry included pro-privatization groups in legislation discussions. A meeting is set for March 9 in Delhi to address these issues with Members of Parliament.

