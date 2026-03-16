SEBI Chair's Vision: Bridging the Advisory Gap in India's Financial Landscape

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has articulated a strategic vision for fortifying investor protection and revamping India's investment advisory framework. Speaking at the ARIA Aspire 2026 conference, Pandey underscored the necessity for unbiased financial advice to achieve financial empowerment.

Pandey noted a troubling decline in the number of registered investment advisers (IAs) despite a burgeoning investor base. With only around 1,000 registered advisers currently, he cautioned against unregulated 'finfluencers' filling the advisory void. According to a SEBI survey, 62% of prospective investors are influenced by such voices, raising concerns over market discipline.

Highlighting SEBI's initiatives, Pandey announced measures to simplify compliance and enhance transparency, such as easing registration processes and mandating disclosures on AI tool usage in advisory services. A digital platform 'SEBI SETU' is underway, aimed at guidance and compliance for advisers, promoting responsible investment and governance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)