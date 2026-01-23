Premier Energies Shines with 54% Profit Surge in Q3

Premier Energies has reported a significant increase of 54 percent in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 391.6 crore in the latest December quarter. This impressive growth is mainly attributed to a robust rise in revenues.

Compared to the previous year's October-December period, where the net profit stood at Rs 255.2 crore, the company has shown remarkable improvement. The company's total revenue increased to Rs 1,966.1 crore from Rs 1,749.3 crore, showcasing a strong operational performance bolstered by a growing order backlog amounting to Rs 13,723 crore.

Chiranjeev Saluja, the Managing Director & CEO of Premier Energies, highlighted, "Q3 FY26 results reflect the strength of our integrated manufacturing model, disciplined execution, and growing scale." With manufacturing capacity standing at 3.2 GW for solar cells and 5.1 GW for solar modules, Premier Energies plans to venture into ingot and wafer manufacturing, positioning itself as one of the largest integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)