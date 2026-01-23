Family's Desperate Act: Home Loan Woes in Rajkot
A family in Rajkot, Gujarat, struggled with financial distress due to an inability to pay their home loan installments. In desperation, they attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide. Prompt medical intervention saved them, and their condition remains stable. The incident is under further investigation.
- Country:
- India
A family in Rajkot, Gujarat, attempted a tragic step due to severe financial hardships on Friday. Police officials reported that the couple, Nileshbhai (55) and Chandrikaben (50), along with their 30-year-old unemployed son, Margin, consumed pesticide as they struggled to pay their home loan installments.
After ingesting the poison and experiencing declining health, the family contacted emergency services. An ambulance swiftly transported them to a civil hospital, where medical professionals stabilized their condition.
In statements to authorities, the family confessed their financial difficulties had rendered them unable to meet loan payments or afford daily necessities. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this distressing episode continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
