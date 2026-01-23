Left Menu

Family's Desperate Act: Home Loan Woes in Rajkot

A family in Rajkot, Gujarat, struggled with financial distress due to an inability to pay their home loan installments. In desperation, they attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide. Prompt medical intervention saved them, and their condition remains stable. The incident is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:37 IST
Family's Desperate Act: Home Loan Woes in Rajkot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Rajkot, Gujarat, attempted a tragic step due to severe financial hardships on Friday. Police officials reported that the couple, Nileshbhai (55) and Chandrikaben (50), along with their 30-year-old unemployed son, Margin, consumed pesticide as they struggled to pay their home loan installments.

After ingesting the poison and experiencing declining health, the family contacted emergency services. An ambulance swiftly transported them to a civil hospital, where medical professionals stabilized their condition.

In statements to authorities, the family confessed their financial difficulties had rendered them unable to meet loan payments or afford daily necessities. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this distressing episode continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
2
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
3
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026