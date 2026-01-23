Left Menu

JPDCL Triumphs in Restoring Power Amid Jammu's Weather Woes

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) restored 891 MW of power after severe rain and snow disrupted supply in Jammu. The power demand had plunged to 140 MW. Restoration efforts included fixing key 66/33 kV lines and 11 kV feeders. Accessibility issues in remote areas posed challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:08 IST
JPDCL Triumphs in Restoring Power Amid Jammu's Weather Woes
The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has successfully reinstated 891 MW of electricity supply after adverse weather conditions caused widespread disruptions across the Jammu division. Heavy rain and snowfall had led to a sharp decrease in power demand, which dropped to just 140 MW early Friday morning.

Sustained restoration efforts have progressively increased the running load to 891 MW compared to the usual 1150 MW. Restoration at the sub-transmission level saw 161 out of 181 numbers of 66/33 kV lines being brought back online, while at the distribution level, 740 out of 1,373 numbers of 11 kV feeders have been restored.

Challenges remain due to inaccessible snow-bound and rain-affected areas, notably in hilly regions like Poonch, Rajouri, and Udhampur. In Jammu, rain and strong winds caused infrastructure damage, including HT and LT lines. JPDCL is working with local administrations to expedite full power restoration.

