Dhanlaxmi Bank Profits Surge by 20% in Q3 2025

Dhanlaxmi Bank has reported a significant rise in its net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, with a 20% increase amounting to Rs 24 crore. This marks a notable climb from the Rs 20 crore recorded during the same period in the previous year.

The Kerala-based lender witnessed a rise in total income to Rs 456 crore, up from Rs 377 crore last year. The interest income also experienced growth, now standing at Rs 407 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore a year ago. Additionally, the Net Interest Income for Q3FY26 surged to Rs 154 crore from the previous Rs 128 crore.

Improvement in asset quality is evident with a reduced gross non-performing asset ratio of 2.36% by the end of December 31, 2025, down from 3.53% the year before. However, the net NPA increased to 1.11% from 0.86% at the close of December 2024. Furthermore, the capital adequacy ratio improved significantly, rising to 17.19% compared to the prior year's 12.79%.

(With inputs from agencies.)