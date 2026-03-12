Parliament's Language Reboot: A Fresh Look at Unparliamentary Words

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is set to overhaul its directory of unparliamentary words, reflecting changing language dynamics over the years, according to sources.

Historically banned words like 'jumlajeevi' and 'drama' may receive updated evaluations. Senior officials emphasize the importance of revisiting such lists periodically to align with evolving linguistic contexts. The Secretariat's review, listing expressions from various national and Commonwealth parliaments, provides a robust reference for future use.

Scrutiny extends to expressions deemed offensive or unsuited for parliamentary decorum. The extensive vetting ensures words spoken during sessions do not impair the dignity and discipline of parliamentary records.

