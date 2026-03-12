Left Menu

Parliament's Language Reboot: A Fresh Look at Unparliamentary Words

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is reviewing its list of unparliamentary words, considering many as outdated and in need of update. Words like 'jumlajeevi' and 'drama' have been banned but may be re-evaluated. A comprehensive compilation by the Secretariat guides what constitutes unparliamentary language in Indian legislatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:02 IST
Parliament's Language Reboot: A Fresh Look at Unparliamentary Words
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is set to overhaul its directory of unparliamentary words, reflecting changing language dynamics over the years, according to sources.

Historically banned words like 'jumlajeevi' and 'drama' may receive updated evaluations. Senior officials emphasize the importance of revisiting such lists periodically to align with evolving linguistic contexts. The Secretariat's review, listing expressions from various national and Commonwealth parliaments, provides a robust reference for future use.

Scrutiny extends to expressions deemed offensive or unsuited for parliamentary decorum. The extensive vetting ensures words spoken during sessions do not impair the dignity and discipline of parliamentary records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026