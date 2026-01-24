Vizhinjam Seaport: Kerala's Economic Tide Rises with Second Phase Launch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the much-anticipated second phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport on Saturday, labeling it the state's 'economic backbone.' Key figures, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Adani Ports MD Karan Adani, graced the event.

Chief Minister Vijayan addressed the gathering, emphasizing Kerala's triumph over 'criticism and mockery' by transforming ambitious projects into reality. He praised Adani Ports for its cooperative role, asserting, 'Standing on the shores of Vizhinjam, the message to the world is clear: Kerala is changing; it is moving forward.' The development, he assured, positions Vizhinjam as a major player on the international stage, helping to counter past skepticism about Kerala's developmental efficacy.

In highlighting Vizhinjam's evolution into a key economic node, Vijayan noted that Adani Ports Limited had fostered a collaborative approach. Ships that previously docked only in Colombo and Singapore now berth at Vizhinjam, creating employment and local development opportunities. The project weathered challenges, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the state government's resolute commitment to progress. Looking ahead, the Chief Minister projected that by 2035, the port's extended container berth would generate considerable revenue for the state, further boosting the tourism sector and broader economic growth.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is spearheading the port's transformation into India's first Mega Transshipment Container Terminal. Currently accommodating 1 million TEUs, an ongoing expansion plans to add 6.2 million TEUs. Karan Adani announced a Rs 16,000 crore investment under Phase 2, with a total commitment of Rs 30,000 crore, targeting 5.7 million TEUs by 2029.

Luxury cruise ships, supported by Vizhinjam's strategic enhancements, will soon arrive, invigorating Kerala's tourism domain. The government expects land reclamation efforts and road cargo movement to further solidify Vizhinjam's status as a national asset, hailing from the cooperative development and significant state investment of Rs 5,500 crore thus far.

