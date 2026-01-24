Indian Army Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army partnered with school students and teachers to conduct an anti-drug rally in Manigong, Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the theme 'No Drugs, No Dropouts.'

Participants highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of education as a pillar for a secure future. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson, noted the shared concern for youth well-being.

The rally featured interactions where Army personnel engaged students and educators in discussions about drug abuse's consequences. Concluding with a march, the initiative underscored military–civil cooperation against social issues.

