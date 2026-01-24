Left Menu

Indian Army Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army organized an anti-drug rally in Manigong, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing 'No Drugs, No Dropouts.' The event, featuring collaboration with local schools, focused on the harmful effects of drugs and the significance of education. Participants engaged in discussions and a rally promoting a drug-free community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:35 IST
Indian Army Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army partnered with school students and teachers to conduct an anti-drug rally in Manigong, Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the theme 'No Drugs, No Dropouts.'

Participants highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of education as a pillar for a secure future. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson, noted the shared concern for youth well-being.

The rally featured interactions where Army personnel engaged students and educators in discussions about drug abuse's consequences. Concluding with a march, the initiative underscored military–civil cooperation against social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026