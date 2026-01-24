Indian Army Leads Anti-Drug Rally in Arunachal Pradesh
The Indian Army organized an anti-drug rally in Manigong, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing 'No Drugs, No Dropouts.' The event, featuring collaboration with local schools, focused on the harmful effects of drugs and the significance of education. Participants engaged in discussions and a rally promoting a drug-free community.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army partnered with school students and teachers to conduct an anti-drug rally in Manigong, Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the theme 'No Drugs, No Dropouts.'
Participants highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of education as a pillar for a secure future. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson, noted the shared concern for youth well-being.
The rally featured interactions where Army personnel engaged students and educators in discussions about drug abuse's consequences. Concluding with a march, the initiative underscored military–civil cooperation against social issues.
