Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities Shine in National Rankings

The power distribution companies of Andhra Pradesh have improved their national performance rankings significantly, with state-run DISCOMs advancing due to enhanced efficiency and financial discipline. Key improvements include increased collection efficiency and reduced technical and commercial losses, credited to state-led reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities Shine in National Rankings
The power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh have achieved significant progress in national rankings, as two state-owned DISCOMs climbed the performance ladder. The latest government assessment highlights efficiency and financial gains made by the Central and Southern Power Distribution Companies of the state.

The 14th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking by Power Finance Corporation upgraded Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs from 'C' to 'B' grade. This improvement marks a departure from previous lower ratings, reflecting resolved financial stress and operational inefficiencies.

Increased collection efficiency, now at 99.26%, and reduced Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to 7.9% underscore the turnaround. Officials attribute these gains to state-driven reforms, including enhanced billing systems and alignment with national programmes, keeping Andhra Pradesh on track for further progress.

