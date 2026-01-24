Nitin Nabin to Kickstart BJP Leadership with Mathura-Vrindavan Visit
BJP's new National President, Nitin Nabin, will visit Mathura-Vrindavan to offer prayers and attend PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. His first official trip to West Bengal will follow, focusing on organizational strategy and grassroots strengthening ahead of elections. Amit Shah will visit West Bengal soon for political meetings.
Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to embark on a significant tour to Mathura-Vrindavan. During his visit, he will offer prayers at the revered Shri Banke Bihari Mandir and participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widely followed radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.
According to BJP sources, Nabin will attend the 130th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' along with party members and locals at the Akshaya Patra Chandrodaya Mandir in Vrindavan on Sunday at 11:00 AM. Post-broadcast, he will pay his respects at the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir at 11:40 AM. Nabin will then proceed to the residence of BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary to extend condolences for the passing of the MLA's mother.
Following this visit, Nitin Nabin will head to West Bengal on January 27 and 28 for his first official trip as National President. His agenda includes key organizational meetings to fortify the party's grassroots network ahead of approaching assembly elections. In Durgapur, he will lead a State Core Team Meeting focusing on strategy and political objectives. On January 28, he will interact with party workers at the Bardhaman Bibhag Karyakarta Sammelan and later address issues at the Asansol District Karyakarta Meeting. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31 for further organizational and political discussions.
