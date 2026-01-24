India's Election Commission Advances Voter Roll Accuracy with Nationwide SIR Rollout

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar unveiled plans on January 23 to launch the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide, aiming to bolster the accuracy and credibility of India's voter database. Marking the eve of the 16th National Voters' Day, Kumar underscored the initiative's success in creating "pure electoral rolls" that ensure precision by verifying eligible voters and eliminating ineligible names.

The SIR initiative saw success in Bihar, where the finalized electoral roll went uncontested, reflecting trust and legitimacy. The resultant elections there set records with a 67.13 percent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, and an unprecedented 71.78 percent participation by female voters, as highlighted by Kumar.

Celebrating 2025's milestones, the Election Commission's 30 major initiatives included training over 5,000 officials at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management. Key innovations featured the ECINet App and mobile facilities at polling stations, alongside capping voter numbers per station for enhanced convenience. Additionally, India's leadership in electoral management was affirmed through its role in hosting a global conference attended by 70 nations, signaling a burgeoning international presence.

In an appeal to the youth, Kumar urged resistance to misinformation and an informed engagement with electoral processes. A youth-centric program is set to launch, empowering young voters with knowledge of the electoral framework. "Voting is the first step in serving the nation," Kumar emphasized, encouraging all citizens aged 18 and above to participate in the democratic process. Commemorating the foundation of the Election Commission in 1950, National Voters' Day highlights the importance of youth participation since 2011.

